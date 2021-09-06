Tiffany Haddish wows fans with live performance during a double date in Vegas

Tiffany Haddish amazed dinner goers with her surprise performance at a resort during double date in Vegas on Saturday night.

She took the building by storm during a dinner date at Delilah (the Wynn resort one) with her BF Common and Chelsea Handler, who was with her guy Jo Koy.



The comedian stunned everyone when a live jazz band was performing for the guests there. She got on stage herself and did a showstopping number with the help of the musicians.



Tiffany suddenly took a mic to entertain a crowd on the spot. She performed a cover of Tina Turner's "Proud Mary". She got a standing ovation after. Fans previously saw her doing a pop-up show during Thanksgiving last year, and even at a Golden Globes after-party in 202.

Tiffany Haddish previously stole limelight at The Venice Film Festival 2021, which kicked off on September 1. She was looking very elegant in Christian Siriano at the oldest film festival in the world that began in 1932.

