Monday Sep 06 2021
Where do Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian stand amid Travis Barker romance

An insider said Scott is upset with Kourtney for her excessive PDA with Travis

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian parted ways after nine years of being together.

The Poosh founder is currently dating Travis Barker, painting the town red with their PDA-filled outings.

As revealed by a source, Scott and Kourtney have been “secretly clashing for a while and barely talk."

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the source explained.

“The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love," they added. 

A second insider said the Flip It Like Disick star is upset with Kourtney for her excessive PDA with Travis.

"Scott’s accusing Kourtney and Travis are going overboard with the PDA,” the source noted. 

“He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high-school teenagers," the source concluded.

