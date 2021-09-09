 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
Katie Price’s kids support mom as they unfollow her fiancé Carl Woods after attack

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Katie Price’s kids support mom as they unfollow her fiancé Carl Woods after attack

Katie Price’s children Princess and Junior, who previously featured on Carl Wood's Instagram page, are no longer connected to his account.

Princess and Junior, who are both teenagers, unfollowed the husband-to-be of the former glamour model this week.

Katie's 19-year-old son Harvey Price is her only offspring who is still a follower of Carl on the account.

Carl, who is a car dealer from Essex, this week released a statement claiming that he has never and will never hit Katie.

Woods set the record straight after he was accused by followers of hurting his fiancée Katie Price, following an alleged assault against the reality star.

