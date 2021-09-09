Britney Spears shares sweet photo to describe her bliss ahead of 'freedom'

Britney Spears does not have words to describe her feelings for being free from conservatorship after her father Jamie filed to end the court order of controlling the singer's life and money.

The 39-year-old music icon has been over the moon since the news broke that her dad Jamie has filed to end her conservatorship, describing her joy in different ways to attract best wishes from fans.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer shared a sweet photo of two little girls, one is standing on weighting machine while the second one is noticing the process.

The caption of the photo reads: "May Be You Should try again but Without the Socks"

The post garnered massive likes from fans and followers, with one wrote: "The weight that’s going to be lifted off your shoulders when this conservatorship ends! I can’t wait, love you ! Soon"



Another penned: "You’re still perfect no matter what those scales say."

Previously, Britney Spears posted about ‘revenge’ in her first Instagram offering since her dad Jamie Spears stepped down as her conservator.



Jamie had been in complete control of Britney’s personal and professional life, including her finances and estate, since her public breakdown back in 2008 after her marriage with Kevin Federline crumbled. Now, the singer's father has filed to end her conservatorship after.