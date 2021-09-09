 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears shares sweet photo to describe her bliss ahead of 'freedom'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Britney Spears shares sweet photo to describe her bliss ahead of freedom

Britney Spears does not have words to describe her feelings for being free from conservatorship after her father Jamie filed to end the court order of controlling the singer's life and money.

The 39-year-old music icon has been over the moon since the news broke that her dad Jamie has filed to end her conservatorship, describing her joy in different ways to attract best wishes from fans.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer shared a sweet photo of two little girls, one is standing on weighting machine while the second one is noticing the process.

The caption of the photo reads: "May Be You Should try again but Without the Socks"

The post garnered massive likes from fans and followers, with one wrote: "The weight that’s going to be lifted off your shoulders when this conservatorship ends! I can’t wait, love you ! Soon"

Another penned: "You’re still perfect no matter what those scales say." 

Previously, Britney Spears posted about ‘revenge’ in her first Instagram offering since her dad Jamie Spears stepped down as her conservator.

Jamie had been in complete control of Britney’s personal and professional life, including her finances and estate, since her public breakdown back in 2008 after her marriage with Kevin Federline crumbled. Now, the singer's father has filed to end her conservatorship after.

More From Entertainment:

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Fake news about Queen Elizabeth and Ronaldo's jersey continues to spread

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US
Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus opens up about rebuilding her life after Liam Hemsworth split

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Caitlyn Jenner under fire for supporting Texas’ abortion law

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film

Princes William and Harry will come together to honour Prince Philip in BBC film
Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Jimmy Kimmel wants hospitals to deny ICU beds to unvaccinated Americans

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest

Bob Odenkirk back on ‘Better Call Saul’ set after suffering cardiac arrest
Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies

Reese Witherspoon glams up in hot red outfit as she poses alongside Julianna Margulies
Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney
Victoria Beckham rocks super vibrant blue shirt and midi skirt to give fans major style envy

Victoria Beckham rocks super vibrant blue shirt and midi skirt to give fans major style envy

Latest

view all