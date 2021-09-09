 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Prince Andrew returns to Balmoral ahead of first hearing of civil action in US

Prince Andrew has rushed to Balmoral days before the first hearing of the civil action being brought against him in the United States, according to the British media.

Queen Elizabeth spending her summer holiday in Balmoral. 

US prosecutors probing the activities of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and others linked to US financier Jeffrey Epstein consider Prince Andrew a person of interest in the investigation.

Earlier this month, Virginia Giuffre, who has said she was abused by Epstein, filed a civil complaint against Andrew in Manhattan federal court. Giuffre alleges Andrew forced her to have unwanted sexual intercourse at Maxwell's London home.

Andrew has denied the allegation.

