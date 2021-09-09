Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir losing interest: report

Experts deduce Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started on their downward decline and have already started losing public interest in their memoir.



This observation has been brought forward by GB News host Nigel Farage.



According to his findings, “The polls recently, when people were asked about whether they were interested in buying or reading the new book – the new bombshell, the new truth-bombs that are going to come out – a vast majority were utterly and completely disinterested. Most people I know don't want to hear another word from them ever again.”

“Ultimately, they are discrediting themselves. They are doing it rapidly in this country, it's beginning to happen in the US as well where they're nowhere near as popular as they were before.”

Before concluding he added, “Short-term they've hurt the monarchy. Longer term I don't think they're going to make any difference.”