 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir losing interest: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Experts deduce Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started on their downward decline and have already started losing public interest in their memoir.

This observation has been brought forward by GB News host Nigel Farage.

According to his findings, “The polls recently, when people were asked about whether they were interested in buying or reading the new book – the new bombshell, the new truth-bombs that are going to come out – a vast majority were utterly and completely disinterested. Most people I know don't want to hear another word from them ever again.”

“Ultimately, they are discrediting themselves. They are doing it rapidly in this country, it's beginning to happen in the US as well where they're nowhere near as popular as they were before.”

Before concluding he added, “Short-term they've hurt the monarchy. Longer term I don't think they're going to make any difference.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement says representative

Queen Elizabeth is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement says representative

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan
Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo

Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo
Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs
Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck
Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters
Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

Latest

view all