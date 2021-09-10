Prince George ‘got very upset’ once Kate Middleton mentioned homeschooling

Prince George ended up ‘becoming very upset’ the moment his mom Kate Middleton started bringing up the topic of homeschooling.



The claim was made by the Duchess of Cambridge herself and according to Express, she claimed, “There’s a pretty strict routine here at home that’s massively helped us all . . . But it is unusual.”

She also went on to say, “George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work.”