Friday Sep 10 2021
Prince George ‘got very upset’ once Kate Middleton mentioned homeschooling

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Prince George ended up ‘becoming very upset’ the moment his mom Kate Middleton started bringing up the topic of homeschooling.

The claim was made by the Duchess of Cambridge herself and according to Express, she claimed, “There’s a pretty strict routine here at home that’s massively helped us all . . . But it is unusual.”

She also went on to say, “George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work.”

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan

Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo

Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs

Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck

Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters

Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

'Dear Evan Hansen' premieres at hybrid Toronto Film Festival

Machine Gun Kelly faces lawsuit for 'traumatising' a man on LA movie set

