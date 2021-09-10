 
entertainment
Friday Sep 10 2021
Keanu Reeves thrills as Neo in the first trailer of The Matrix Resurrections: Watch

Keanu Reeves thrills as Neo in the first trailer of The Matrix Resurrections: Watch

Keanu Reeves enthralled fans with his heart-capturing actions in the first trailer for the long-awaited film 'The Matrix Resurrections', in which he's reprising his role as Neo.

The movie, directed by Lana Wachowski, sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles from the original Matrix trilogy, alongside newcomers Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Jonathan Groff

The hotly-anticipated trailer is finally out, delighting fans who were over the moon to see Keanu back as leading man Neo.

The trailer stars with Neo, who has reverted back to his original name of Thomas Anderson, in a futuristic San Francisco as he speaks to a therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Neo (played by Keanu Reeves in the film) is seen taking prescription blue pills, and he then bumps into Trinity, played by Carrie Anne Moss in a cafe.

Keanu Reeves received massive praise from his fans for his unmatched acting skills and unbeatable actions in 'The Matrix Resurrections', which is set to hit cinemas this Christmas.

