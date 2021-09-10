Piers Morgan shocked over Ant and Dec's victory at the National Television Awards

Piers Morgan was nominated for the TV Presenter award for the first time ever, but Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were voted the winners at the National Television Awards for the 20th year in a row.



The 56-year-old former Good Morning Britain presenter was confident to win the award this year as he wrote: "I deserve to win because everyone’s sick and tired of Ant and Dec automatically winning this award, which bears no relation to reality.”

But when And and Dec were declared victorious he tweeted: "Wow! What a shock! Congrats to Ant & Dec. Thoroughly deserved 20th consecutive win - the way they held those jungle contestants to account during the pandemic was absolutely brilliant."



Piers Morgan also shared a clip of himself storming out of the GMB studio earlier this year - the same day he ending up leaving the ITV show over comments he made about Meghan Markle.