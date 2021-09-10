Watch: Comedian Umer Sharif requests PM Imran Khan to facilitate his cancer treatment

Veteran Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif is requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate his cancer treatment.

The TV personality, that is deemed one of the greatest comedians of Pakistan, is fighting his battle with the deadly disease and is advised to move abroad for better treatment.

Umer Sharif's appeal was shared by news anchor Waseem Badami on his Instagram this Thursday.

"Sir @imrankhan.pti I met Umer Sharif Sahab today. He has very humbly requested you to facilitate his traveling, which is urgently required. I am sure Government will do the needful InshAllah," Waseem Badami directed his post to PM Imran Khan.

Indian singer Daler Mehndi is also turned to his social media to voice support for Sharif. The vocalist, who joined PM Imran Khan for the fundraising of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital back in the days, reminded Mr. Khan of the immense support of Sharif at the time.

"Umer Sharif accompanied us for the fundraising of Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He was very happy in working for the cause of cancer society."

Mehndi further urged PM Imran Khan to extend equal support to the comedian during the time of need.