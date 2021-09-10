 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Minajs husband is a level two registered offender in New York for rape of a minor girl in 1995
 Minaj's husband is a level two registered offender in New York for rape of a minor girl in 1995 

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is in legal trouble after he pleaded guilty for failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

In the state of California, Petty pleaded guilty during a virtual appearance in District Court for the Central District of California, as shown in court documents obtained by PEOPLE

Petty, who was arrested over charges of rape of a minor girl in 1995, now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

His sentencing has been scheduled for January 24, 2022.

In March 2020, the 43-year-old was taken into custody after being indicted for failure to register as a sex offender.

At the time, he pleaded not guilty and posted $100,000 bail, according to records accessed by the outlet.

He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months, but spent four years in prison and was ultimately released.

Moreover, he is a level two registered offender in New York, which means he's considered a "moderate risk of repeat offense."

More From Entertainment:

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

'Diana: The Musical' release date announced

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan

Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan
Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo

Family, stars including Alain Delon bid farewell to iconic French actor Belmondo
Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs
Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Jean-Paul Belmondo honoured with national tribute by France

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck

Actress Kathryn Prescott fighting for life after being hit by truck
Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

Wendy Williams pulls out of public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters

'Halloween Kills' to stream at same time it plays in theaters
Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway

Amelia Hamlin spills the beans on Scott Disick split on NYFW runway
'Dear Evan Hansen' premieres at hybrid Toronto Film Festival

'Dear Evan Hansen' premieres at hybrid Toronto Film Festival
Machine Gun Kelly faces lawsuit for 'traumatising' a man on LA movie set

Machine Gun Kelly faces lawsuit for 'traumatising' a man on LA movie set

Latest

view all