Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Friday Sep 10, 2021
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is in legal trouble after he pleaded guilty for failing to register as a convicted sex offender.
In the state of California, Petty pleaded guilty during a virtual appearance in District Court for the Central District of California, as shown in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
Petty, who was arrested over charges of rape of a minor girl in 1995, now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.
His sentencing has been scheduled for January 24, 2022.
In March 2020, the 43-year-old was taken into custody after being indicted for failure to register as a sex offender.
At the time, he pleaded not guilty and posted $100,000 bail, according to records accessed by the outlet.
He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months, but spent four years in prison and was ultimately released.
Moreover, he is a level two registered offender in New York, which means he's considered a "moderate risk of repeat offense."