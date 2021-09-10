Nicki Minaj's husband faces 10 years in prison over failing to register as sex offender

Minaj's husband is a level two registered offender in New York for rape of a minor girl in 1995

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty is in legal trouble after he pleaded guilty for failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

In the state of California, Petty pleaded guilty during a virtual appearance in District Court for the Central District of California, as shown in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.



Petty, who was arrested over charges of rape of a minor girl in 1995, now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.



His sentencing has been scheduled for January 24, 2022.

In March 2020, the 43-year-old was taken into custody after being indicted for failure to register as a sex offender.

At the time, he pleaded not guilty and posted $100,000 bail, according to records accessed by the outlet.

He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months, but spent four years in prison and was ultimately released.



Moreover, he is a level two registered offender in New York, which means he's considered a "moderate risk of repeat offense."