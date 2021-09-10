Kristen Stewart reveals she felt Princess Diana's presence on movie set

'I felt some spooky, spiritual feelings making this movie. Even if I was just fantasizing,' Stewart said

Kristen Stewart detailed she thinks Princess Diana giving her a nod of approval for her portrayal on-screen.



The actress candidly revealed she could ominously feel the presence of the Princess of Wales while shooting for the movie Spencer.

In a chat with The Los Angeles Times, Stewart said, "I felt some spooky, spiritual feelings making this movie. Even if I was just fantasizing."

"I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off. It’s scary to tell a story about someone who’s not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded. I never wanted to feel like we were invading anything, just that we were kind of adding to the multiplicity of a beautiful thing," she added.

Stewart then described the Princess of Wales as a 'live wire.'

“Any picture or interview I’ve ever seen of her, there’s an explosive, ground-shaking quality to her that I always feel like you never really know what’s going to happen," she said.

"Even when she’s walking the red carpet, it just feels a little bit scary. That could be projection, because we all know what happened. But she just has this feral cat feel. So I wanted to convey that. There’s no way to plan chaos. You just have to fall into it," Stewart concluded.