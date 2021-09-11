Jennifer Lopez wows in low-cut white gown with Ben Affleck on Venice Film Festival red carpet

 
Jennifer Lopez won hearts with her sizzling appearance as she graced the Venice Film Festival's red carpet with her beau Ben Affleck on Friday.

The Hustlers star left everyone in awe with her style, looking drop-dead gorgeous in all white ensembles. Ben Affleck also lost her heart to the superstar and displayed his love for the singer at the star-studded event.

The hottest couple of the Hollywood stole the lime light as they made their red carpet debut at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Affleck and Lopez posed for pictures together at the premiere of “The Last Duel” in Italy. It's their first public event since the rekindles romance in April.

The 52-year-old was spotted proudly walking beside and holding hands with her dashing man, dropping jaws in Hobeika dress. The singer/actress wore her honey brown hair down in waves.

