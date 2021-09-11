 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Ariana Grande is hitting pause on music to pursue other passions

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

American singer Arianna Grande has announced that she will be taking a break from singing to follow other pathways.

During an interview with Allure, the Positions crooner, said she wants to pursue other passions by hitting a pause on her music career.

Opening up about her new brand, r.e.m. beauty, which is named after the stage of sleep that refers to rapid eye movement, Grande said the products will be focused on the eyes, which she termed as "our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything."

“They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes,” she said.

"I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever. I think that...I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

