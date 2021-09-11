 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Jennifer Lawrence debuts baby bump in NYC: See Photo

Jennifer Lawrence is rocking those maternity clothes! 

The Hunger Games star was spotted on the streets of New York this Thursday, showing off her baby bump for the first time ever.

Jennifer slipped into a floral jumpsuit for the day paired with a white t-shirt and brown leather purse. 

The 31-year-old also accessorized her look with pink jelly sandals and black cat-eye sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney. The news was announced by PEOPLE earlier this week.

