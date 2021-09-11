Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty pleads guilty after failing to register as an offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has officially responded to courts and has pled guilty for his failure to register as an offender in the state of California.

The court document obtained by People magazine details the entire issue and according to its findings, the 43-year-old pled guilty this Thursday during a virtual court hearing with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

As a result of his failure, he faces a maximum sentence of over 10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release.

The sentencing is now scheduled for January 24th 202 but his representative has issued no statement in reaction.

For those unversed, Petty previously failed to register and came out after posting a bail of $100,000, per the outlet.

The issue arose after he moved away from New York, where he has been registered, to California. It caught the attention of law enforcement on November 15th, 2019.

The reason for the registration is due to his first-degree attempt to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1995. At the time he served four years in prison and is counted as a level two registered offender in New York with a “moderate risk of a repeat offense.”

The 1995 victim Jennifer Hough also filed a lawsuit against Petty and Minaj over alleged intimidation tactics, as well as a $500,000 promised payout which she refused to accept.

The reason being, “If I lie now and say that I lied then, you know what that does?" Hough admitted to The New York Times back in August. “Do you know what that's going to say to my two little girls or even my sons?”