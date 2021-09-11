Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sapna Choudhary becomes victim of death hoax

Rumors started swirling on Saturday that former Big Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary died in a road accident in Haryana.

According to Indian media, the reports regarding Sapna's death are incorrect.

Sapna's fans have condemned the social media users who have been spreading the fake reports regarding her death.

The rumors were spread days after Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack.

Shukla, who bagged the winning title of reality show Bigg Boss 13, passed away on September 2 at the age of 40.

An official at the Cooper Hospital said the actor suffered a massive heart attack.





