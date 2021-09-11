 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Web Desk

Tori Spelling speaks out against plastic surgery rumors

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Tori Spelling speaks out against plastic surgery rumors

Singer-songwriter Tori Spelling recently sat down for a chat and finally addressed her plastic surgery rumors.

The singer wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about it all during her appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live show this Thursday.

She was quoted saying, “First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now,' Spelling explained of her facial transformation during an appearance on.”

While dishing over the ‘outrageous’ claims she went on to quip that its all thanks to her makeup skills “Her name is Hailey Hoff and with contour and she does makeup like no one else. And my face, I look completely different. I look like I've had a nose job. Like, it's straight now. It's all contouring.”

