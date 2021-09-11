 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Prince Harry’s dropping popularity ‘adding to his anger’

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

The sudden downfall of Prince Harry’s popularity has left the royal in a downward spiral of anger.

This news has been brought forward by royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe and during his interview with Closer magazine, he was quoted saying, “Meghan too was so welcomed in the beginning, but now the UK has lost trust in her. Their popularity has totally nosedived.”

“It's worrying to think what Harry has left if his American life fails for him. I don't think he'll be welcomed back as a working royal, but he would as a brother, son, and grandson.”

“If Harry's not on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, waving to the crowds, on the day his father or his brother becomes King, then I think the public will be done with him.”

Mr. Larcombe also went on to add that both are feeling a bit ‘trapped’ in their new lifestyle. “It’s backfired. Harry and Meghan seem to have totally isolated themselves – they’re more trapped than ever in this new life they’ve created.”

