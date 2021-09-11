 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler 'bonding over' their divorces: report

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ‘bonding over’ their divorces: report
Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ‘bonding over’ their divorces: report

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler are ‘bonding over’ their divorces and it's reportedly affecting their relationship.

For those unversed, People magazine reports the country singer and former NFL player have both been heading out on a number of dates in Nashville.

Even a source stepped forward to highlight their relationship dynamic and was quoted telling the outlet, “Jay and Jana had a lot they bonded over with how their divorces played out.”

The Whine Down podcast host filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April, after allegations of infidelity came to light.

