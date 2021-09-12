 
Sunday Sep 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles losing his reputation under the Queen’s ‘immense popularity’

Sunday Sep 12, 2021

Prince Charles’s reputation is reportedly ‘suffering to a great degree’ due to the immense popularity Queen Elizabeth commands.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti who told Express, “It's interesting because I've been keeping an eye occasionally on the surveys that YouGov do about the popularity of the royals, they have a sort of league table of whose the most popular that shows them going up and down.”

“On the one hand, that seems frivolous, on the other hand, it's quite an interesting idea because Prince Charles suffers, in a way, under the immense popularity of his mother, the Queen.”

“I think that there is one way in which that is a slight problem for him and for the monarchy generally because she's been there for so long, that there isn't anyone who can remember anything other than Queen Elizabeth II in their lifetimes.”

“She's widely thought of as a very responsible, solid, safe pair of hands, who has shown incredible leadership in a very difficult, and some would say an antiquated role.”

