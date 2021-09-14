 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Kensington Palace issues statement on Kate Middleton's visit to Royal Air Force station

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 14, 2021

Kensington Palace issues statement on Kate Middletons visit to Royal Air Force station

Kensington Palace on Tuesday issued a statement regarding Kate Middleton's visit to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

According to the statement, the Duchess of Cambridge would meet those who supported the UK’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The statement said, over 850 people arrived at RAF Brize Norton over the course of the two weeks who were provided with food, clothing, children’s toys, medical support, and childcare and sanitary products whilst their details were processed.

Kate will meet military personnel and civilians who were directly involved in the effort, from RAF aircrew and medics who supported evacuees at the Kabul airport, to the civilians and volunteers who established a Repatriation Centre at RAF Brize Norton providing key supplies and support.

Kensington Palace issues statement on Kate Middletons visit to Royal Air Force station


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021
Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot
Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday

Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday
Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?

Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?
Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married
Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents

Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents
Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth

Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth
Universal to list as music streaming picks up

Universal to list as music streaming picks up

Latest

view all