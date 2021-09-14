Kensington Palace issues statement on Kate Middleton's visit to Royal Air Force station

Kensington Palace on Tuesday issued a statement regarding Kate Middleton's visit to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

According to the statement, the Duchess of Cambridge would meet those who supported the UK’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The statement said, over 850 people arrived at RAF Brize Norton over the course of the two weeks who were provided with food, clothing, children’s toys, medical support, and childcare and sanitary products whilst their details were processed.



Kate will meet military personnel and civilians who were directly involved in the effort, from RAF aircrew and medics who supported evacuees at the Kabul airport, to the civilians and volunteers who established a Repatriation Centre at RAF Brize Norton providing key supplies and support.



