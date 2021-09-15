 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyonce shares new steamy snaps from romantic trip to Italy with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Beyonce shares new steamy snaps from romantic trip to Italy with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

Beyonce sizzled in vibrant checkered romper as she shared new pics from romantic Italian holiday on a luxury yacht with her husband Jay-Z and Blue Ivy.

The renowned musician, who was named the face of Tiffany & Co's latest jewelry campaign, shared a series of photos from her luxurious holiday on the Mediterranean Sea with her hubby.

Beyonce shares new steamy snaps from romantic trip to Italy with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

The singer showed off her killer curves in a one-piece ensemble as she caught the sunset aboard Jeff Bezos' mega yacht with her family.

Beyoncé was looking smashing while sipping on a cup of tea overlooking the crystal blue waters off the Italian coast.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021
Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Prince Harry ‘tensely preparing’ for Prince Charles meeting: report

Prince Harry ‘tensely preparing’ for Prince Charles meeting: report
UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot
Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday

Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday
Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?

Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?
Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married
Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents

Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents
Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth

Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth

Latest

view all