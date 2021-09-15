Queen to go with Prince Charles' plan about Prince Andrew amid his legal battle

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided to go with Prince Charls' plan to keep Prince Andrew away from public duties in the future as he's facing lawsuit from an alleged victim of sexual abuse.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Queen will not 'overrule' Prince Charles' hopes of keeping Prince Andrew away from public duties.



Virginia Guiffre, an alleged victim of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, filed a lawsuit against Queen's son in federal court in Manhattan. Allegations against Andrew are battery and infliction of emotional distress.

Royal expert and author Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Biography of a Prince, appeared on TalkRadio today alongside host Julia Hartley-Brewer where they discussed Prince Andrew.

However, Prince Andrew has long denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime.