Billie Eilish's unbelievable vision impresses fashion house

Billie Eilish's vision has changed the mind of a fashion house owner to stop using fur in their collection. Instagram

American mega music star Billie Eilish has a vision and an eye to perceive things as recently the superstar has persuaded Oscar de la Renta to quit using fur in their costume line.



Taking to her social media feed, Billie Eilish thanked Oscar de la Renta for accepting her "ideas and vision" and deciding not to use fur in their collection again.

"thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. it was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free," the singer said while posting a series of her pictures on Instagram.

"I am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too. i’m honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same."



Billie Eilish showed up at the Met Gala Monday while rocking an Oscar de la Renta gown.

According to The New York Times, the brand's CEO, Alex Bolen, made the decision to cease selling fur after speaking with Eilish, who refuses to deal with fur designers.

“I have to surround myself with people with different points of view,” he remarked.

Even after calls from his wife and Oscar de la Renta widow, Bolen had previously refused to quit using fur.

Other luxury labels, such as Gucci, Versace, and Prada, have also stopped using fur in their designs, according to The Hill.