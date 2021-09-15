Dr. Fauci slams Nicki Minaj for spreading anti-vax propaganda on social media

American rapper Nicki Minaj is being called out for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.



Immunologist and physician Dr. Anthony Fauci made an appearance on CNN and explained to host Jake Tapper that the rapper’s claims about the vaccines leading to impotency were false.

“Is there any evidence that the Pfizer, Moderna, or the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccines cause any reproductive issues, in men or women?” asked Tapper to Dr. Fauci.

The 80-year-old responded saying: “The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no.”

“There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen,” he shared.

The presenter then asked Dr. Fauci about how to curb the spread of misinformation by big stars with colossal platforms.

“It’s very difficult. There is a lot of misinformation, mostly on social media. The only way we know to counter mis- and disinformation is to provide a lot of correct information… These claims may be innocent on her part — I’m not blaming her for anything — but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis except a one-off anecdote. That’s not what science is all about,” he said.

Earlier on Twitter, Minaj had expressed skepticism about the coronavirus vaccines, confessing that she hadn’t gotten herself jabbed yet and was waiting to fully research on the subject before getting inoculated.

“I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile [sic],” she wrote on Twitter.

The ’Queen of Rap’ was blasted on social media after she claimed vaccines were leading to ‘impotency.’

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” she said.

“In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one,” she added.

In another tweet, she shared that her cousin in Trinidad refused to get the vaccine because “his friend got it & became impotent.”

“His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she wrote.

Minaj’s claims were dismissed as the CDC clarifies that the vaccine is safe and does not cause impotency and also maximizes protection from other emerging variants of the virus.