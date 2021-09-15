Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents

Thomas said he doesn't intend to take any legal action as he doesn't want to use his grandchildren as 'pawns'

Thomas Markle came forth launching a blistering attack on Meghan Markle for barring kids from meeting their grandparents.



The retired Hollywood lighting director said it is "terribly unfair" to the kids that they have not seen their family members.

Speaking to Channel 7’s Sunrise breakfast programme, the 77-year-old said, "I think they (Archie and Lilibet) are being deprived of seeing all their grandparents and I think they are being deprived of seeing all their relatives and I think that's terribly unfair to them."

The Duchess's estranged father said he doesn't intend to take any legal action as he doesn't want to use his grandchildren as "pawns".

Earlier, he admitted he's lawyers approach him to help him see his grandchildren through a legal suit.

“I have had offers from several lawyers pro bono, we do have a right to sue to see our grandchildren,” Thomas told them from his home in Mexico.

“To me that is like turning this into some kind of game and using them as pawns. I will not sue to see them because I just think that is using them... and I don’t want to see Harry and Meghan do the same thing,” he added.