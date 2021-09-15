 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

It seems that Kate Middleton and Prince William are not done with babies just yet as the couple is reportedly are open to having a fourth child.

It was speculated that the Duchess of Cambridge’s absence from the public and on social media, for the past two months, is more than just her regular summer break, the only time when she and William have no formal obligations.

Some have suggested that Kate’s incognito mode has come a bit sooner leaving a royal expert to believe that she may be expecting her fourth child or that she is planning for one. 

Speaking to OK!, Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not ruled out the idea of having a fourth child.

"I don't think Kate and William have ever ruled out the possibility of baby number four," he said. 

"Their children really bring out the best in them and Kate is a natural mother and very doting with children.

"With Kate, despite her focus on her royal duty, her family still comes first. I wouldn't be surprised if they decided on another baby."

Meanwhile another royal expert, Katie Nicholl, shared that Kate has "made no secret" that she is keen on having a fourth child, while William is said to be "content" with three.

