 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Times 100 most-influential people of 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among those to make the Time's 100 most-influential people list this year.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,” read the cover story.

Meghan and Harry are living in the United States after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple have received backlash for their media interactions where they opened up about their decision to step down from their royal duties.

The pair angered the royal family when they sat for an explosive interview with the TV legend Oprah Winfrey in March.

Harry returned to the UK in April to attend the funeral prayers for his grandfather Prince Philip.

The Duke visited the UK for the second time in July for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in Kensington Palace.


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Prince Harry ‘tensely preparing’ for Prince Charles meeting: report

Prince Harry ‘tensely preparing’ for Prince Charles meeting: report
UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot
Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday

Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday
Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?

Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?
Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married
Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents

Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents
Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth

Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth
Universal to list as music streaming picks up

Universal to list as music streaming picks up

Latest

view all