Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Harry Styles sheds light on show cancellation: ‘Safety is my top priority’

By
Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Harry Styles recently turned to social media and addressed the intention behind his decision to cancel his upcoming show.

The singer announced the news over on Twitter and wrote, “Unfortunately, due to the approaching storm in Houston, I’ve been advised that tonight’s show at the Toyota Center can’t happen,’ he wrote in a statement shared on social media.”

Before concluding he added, “Safety must take priority, so please go home and be safe. I’m so sorry, thank you for understanding. I love you all. H.”

