entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
Troye Sivan blames Rihanna for her controversial Met Gala photo

Singer Troye Sivan has revealed the truth about his controversial Met Gala photo, saying Rihanna told him to pose at a urinal in a little black dress.

Troye Sivan went viral after he was pictured standing in front of a urinal wearing a black outfit in the men's bathroom at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The Aussie singer has claimed that the bizarre photo was actually Rhianna's idea - and the person behind the camera was none other than Olympic diver Tom Daley.

The viral photo showed Troye, 26, in the stylish LBD and a pair of heeled boots as he used the urinal while holding a designer handbag.

