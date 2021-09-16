Troye Sivan blames Rihanna for her controversial Met Gala photo

Singer Troye Sivan has revealed the truth about his controversial Met Gala photo, saying Rihanna told him to pose at a urinal in a little black dress.

Troye Sivan went viral after he was pictured standing in front of a urinal wearing a black outfit in the men's bathroom at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The Aussie singer has claimed that the bizarre photo was actually Rhianna's idea - and the person behind the camera was none other than Olympic diver Tom Daley.

The viral photo showed Troye, 26, in the stylish LBD and a pair of heeled boots as he used the urinal while holding a designer handbag.