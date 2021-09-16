 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Kid Cudi praises Lil Nas X for being trailblazer as gay, black man in hip-hop scene

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Kid Cudi praises Lil Nas X for being trailblazer as gay, black man in hip-hop scene

Kid Cudi is fully supporting Lil Nas X for paving the way for gay and Black men in the hip-hop scene.

Cudi penned a touching tribute to the musician after he was featured as Time's 100 most influential people of 2021.

"Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a [expletive] what anyone says," Cudi wrote.

"What he's doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records—that is huge for us and for Black excellence.

"The way he's unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock 'n' roll. He's a true rock star."

Cudi went on to say how "sad" he was after noting that Lil Nas's tweet saying that "maybe a lot of [Black male artists] just don't wanna work with me".

This was made apparent after the tracklist on his debut album Montero only featured Black women and white men. At the time, Cudi responded saying he'd be happy to work with him and "frolic in rose gardens with you singin about my pain."

"There's a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he's going to break that s— down," he wrote. "We have to stand with him. I'm going to do whatever I have to do to let him know—you have my support."

"When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let's get sexy with it," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides
Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists

Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust
Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps

Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps
Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels

Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels
Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match

Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match
Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos

Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos
Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week

Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week
Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Latest

view all