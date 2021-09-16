Prince Harry, Meghan Markle intend to boost ‘salability in the US’

Experts speculate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to meet Queen Elizabeth just to boost their ‘salability in the US’.



Royal commentator Andrew Pierce got candid about it all during his appearance on an expert panel with Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential.

There he was quoted saying, “They know their only saleability in the United States is their connection to the most famous woman on the planet - the Queen - which is why they are desperate to see her. It's all about product Harry and product Meghan plc.”

Other experts on the panel, however, believe a meeting would help “keep up the royal connection.”

Even diarist Richard Eden agreed with Mr Pierce and suggest a meeting would end up helping the couple in the long run. He also added, "It will happen because I agree with Andrew, Harry and Meghan need it really. They do need to keep up that royal connection. They are a family. They do want a christening.”

“Meghan does not speak to any members of her family apart from her mother, so it makes sense to have the christening where any family can come, and that would be Harry’s family rather than hers.”