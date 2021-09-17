 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Kate Middleton, who returned to royal duties on Wednesday, shared interesting details about her son prince George, revealing that young prince has a keen interest in aviation.

The Duchess of Cambridge's statement about George suggests as her son may follow in his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry's footsteps as he is fond of airplanes.

She described George has "obsessed with planes" and said he "wants to become an air cadet".

It seems as though after five years, his interest remains strong. The Duchess toured a RAF C17 Globemaster plane at Brize Norton.

