Prince Andrew 'worried' ahead of Virginia Giuffre legal battle

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Prince Andrew believed that he could dodge Virginia Giuffre’s sex allegations against him but things have taken a turn that has left him worried. 

According to sources, the Duke of York’s mood changed after the High Court accepted a request to notify him about Giuffre’s civil case.

It is said that he fears of the legal battle ahead that could cost him millions of pounds. 

Earlier, a U.S.-based lawyer for Prince Andrew forcefully rejected claims in a civil lawsuit by Giuffre, who accused the prince of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, and challenged whether the case could even be brought.

At a hearing in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the prince's lawyer Andrew Brettler also said the plaintiff Giuffre appeared to have in 2009 signed away her right to sue Queen Elizabeth's second son in resolving a separate lawsuit.

Giuffre, 38, has said Andrew's abuse occurred about two decades ago, around when the financier Jeffrey Epstein was sexually abusing her. Andrew, the Duke of York, has denied Giuffre's accusations.

"This is a baseless, nonviable, potentially unlawful lawsuit," Brettler, who is based in Los Angeles, said at a court conference conducted by phone.

"There has been a settlement agreement that the plaintiff has entered into in a prior action that releases the Duke and others from any and all potential liability," Brettler added.

