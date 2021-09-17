 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun actress reacts to first episode of 'Barbaroslar' starring 'Engin Altan'

Friday Sep 17, 2021

A new TV series on the life of Ottoman admiral Hayreddin Barbarossa premiered on a Turkish TV channel on Thursday .

Engin Altan of "Dirilis: Ertugrul" fame plays the brother of Hayreddin in the series titled "Barbaroslar".

Reacting to the first episode of the series, Gulsim Ali, Engin's co-star from "Dirilis: Ertugrul", said she waited impatiently for its release.

The actress who played Aslihan Hatun in Ertugrul also shared some clips of "Barbaroslar" on her Instagram stories.

