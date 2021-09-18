 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie named the 'Godmother of Women for Bees'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Angelina Jolie named the Godmother of Women for Bees

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie would return to Cambodia soon to establish the next Women for Bees program in the region of Samlout where she has a home.

The 46-year-old Maleficent actress continued to raise awareness about bee conservation and the importance of investing in women's education as part of her ongoing partnership with Guerlain.

Angelina, as an ambassador of the luxury French beauty house, was named the Godmother of Women for Bees — a female beekeeping entrepreneurship program that Guerlain launched last year in partnership with UNESCO.

"We wanted to make sure there was at least 50x women from 25 biospheres, to understand the biospheres and why it was important to map out and build the team," Jolie tells People.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie says it's "insane" that the importance of it is still being discussed. "It's angering, really, isn't it? That we somehow have to keep explaining this — it's their right."

On providing education opportunities for girls and women around the world, the Oscar winner said: When a young girl is born, she has the right to education, it's her life.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about Justin Bieber, loves to be called his wife

Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about Justin Bieber, loves to be called his wife
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh attack for their recent feature

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh attack for their recent feature
Taylor Swift delights fans as she drops new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'

Taylor Swift delights fans as she drops new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'
London Fashion Week: Amelia Hamlin and other stars showcase their enviable fashion senses

London Fashion Week: Amelia Hamlin and other stars showcase their enviable fashion senses
Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco ‘doing fine’ amid divorce: source

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco ‘doing fine’ amid divorce: source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned ‘people getting bored’ of Spotify work

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned ‘people getting bored’ of Spotify work
Queen Elizabeth offering Sussex’s ‘perfect opportunity’ for Lilibet meeting

Queen Elizabeth offering Sussex’s ‘perfect opportunity’ for Lilibet meeting
Drake Bell addresses ‘false claims’ of child endangerment allegations

Drake Bell addresses ‘false claims’ of child endangerment allegations
Lawsuit filed against Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit show

Lawsuit filed against Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit show
Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'

Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'
Ed Sheeran announces 2022 album release, tour dates

Ed Sheeran announces 2022 album release, tour dates
Sir Elton John suffers major fall amid tour plans: 'I fell awkwardly'

Sir Elton John suffers major fall amid tour plans: 'I fell awkwardly'

Latest

view all