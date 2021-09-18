 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle after bagging new global talk show

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Morgan has been at the odds with Meghan ever since he claimed she ghosted him 

Piers Morgran lashed out at Meghan Markle after announcing his latest venture.

The staunch Sussex critic said the Duchess will be getting nightmares now that he will be a part of a 60-minute global show set to feature big-names on talkTV that will air in the UK, USA and Australia.

Taking a jibe at Meghan, Morgan said, “And I need to say a special thank you Meghan. As we sit drinking now, it was five years ago I met her here."

He told The Sun, “And I bet she was sitting there celebrating my departure from Good Morning Britain so this move will be the stuff of nightmares for her. So cheers Meghan!”

Morgan has been at odds with Meghan ever since he claimed she ghosted him after meeting Harry.

From then onwards, the controversial presenter made it known that he was no longer a fan of the former American actress.

More From Entertainment:

Emmy Awards 2021:Five things to watch

Emmy Awards 2021:Five things to watch
Angelina Jolie follows only three accounts as she reaches 1.4 million Instagram followers

Angelina Jolie follows only three accounts as she reaches 1.4 million Instagram followers

WATCH: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond cast and crew in latest video

WATCH: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond cast and crew in latest video
Royals fearful Prince Harry’s $20 million memoir needs to ‘deliver enough’

Royals fearful Prince Harry’s $20 million memoir needs to ‘deliver enough’
Jennifer Lopez dubs Venice getaway with Ben Affleck 'magical' in rare footage

Jennifer Lopez dubs Venice getaway with Ben Affleck 'magical' in rare footage
HBO Max cuts down on prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up

HBO Max cuts down on prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up
Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back, source claims

Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back, source claims

Kate and William 'anxious' over Meghan, Harry's 'airbrushed' maagzine photos

Kate and William 'anxious' over Meghan, Harry's 'airbrushed' maagzine photos

Marvel films are nothing more than a cut and paste, says ‘Dune’ director

Marvel films are nothing more than a cut and paste, says ‘Dune’ director
Emma Corrin credits Princess Diana for helping them come out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin credits Princess Diana for helping them come out as nonbinary

Patrick Dempsey accused of ‘terrorizing’ costars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set

Patrick Dempsey accused of ‘terrorizing’ costars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set

Priyanka Chopra apologizes for involvement in CBS show trivializing activism

Priyanka Chopra apologizes for involvement in CBS show trivializing activism

Latest

view all