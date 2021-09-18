Royals fearful Prince Harry’s $20 million memoir needs to ‘deliver enough’

Experts suggest the Royal Family is deeply concerned about what Prince Harry may need to deliver in his $20 million priced memoir to justify the price tag.



Royal expert Nick Bullen made this claim and during an appearance on the Royally Us podcast he admitted, “History has proven so far that private conversations have been leaked.”

He also admitted, “Information that should've stayed within the family has, somehow, found its way into the media.”

“The thing that must be concerning not just the Royal Family but all of those working in the royal household is what is going to be in this book.”

"If it's true that Harry's been paid $20 million for the book, then the publishers are going to want some pretty good stuff. You need to sell a lot of books to recover $20 million.”

Before concluding Mr Bullen added, “We've had one of Britain's leading literary agents on the show recently, a guy called Andrew Lownie, who talked about the fact that a $20 million advance is unprecedented, much bigger than any other royals ever had for a book.”

“This will have to deliver and the family, I'm sure are concerned.”