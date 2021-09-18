Billie Eilish weighs in on the growing lack of self-confidence

Lyricist and songwriter Billie Eilish recently weighed in on the growing lack of confidence she’s facing the older she gets.



The interview included a conversation around confidence among Drew Barrymore and Billie.

There the singer was quoted saying, “I’ve always been very strong-willed and honest which I think is like a blessing and a curse.”

She also added, “But the funny thing is that the older I’ve gotten the less confident I’ve gotten.”

“I re-watched the doc a few weeks ago and it made me cry because I was thinking how free-spirited I was and how open-minded I was, and then it’s like the media just like tears it away from you. It’s not [as] fun right now so it’s like I’m trying--”

