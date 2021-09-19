 
Sunday Sep 19 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry hailed for confronting ‘dangerous powder keg’

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Prince Harry recently got hailed by experts for being able to confront a ‘dangerous powder keg’ with vaccine equity.

This claim’s been made by brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer who was quoted telling Express, “I think it was a bold and somewhat dangerous move for him to go and address an issue built on such a powder keg.”

“He led and he did it with bravery. He did the right thing in trying to help people and keep people safe, which was admirable.”

“I think this shows he acted like a leader, decisive and with the purpose to protect people, which is what leaders do.”

