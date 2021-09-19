New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire

Clarence House said Prince Charles had “no knowledge” of the practice of paid intermediaries arranging access to royals or honours for wealthy donors, but a report in The Sunday Times" claimed that the future king “repeatedly” met the fixer who helped get a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for a billionaire.



It said Prince Charles went for a secret stroll with the fixer at heart of "cash for access" scandal in his castle garden last year.

According to the report it happened after the fixer brokered big donation and a "thank you note" the Prince of Wales.

The report said the duo met nine times in England and Scotland.

Earlier this month, the closest aide to Prince Charles resigned after reports in two newspapers alleging he offered to help secure a British passport and a knighthood for a businessman.



The newspaper reports said the businessman's fixers contacted those close to Prince Charles about the prospect of a British honor as early as 2011, and published excerpts from letters between various parties over the subsequent six years.





