Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly looking to ‘strike back’ against the looming popularity contest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly setting up.



This claim’s been made by royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe.

During his interview with Express, he highlighted the couple’s growing frustration with the popularity contest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is allegedly brewing against them.

He was also quoted saying, “Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest.”

“They will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them.”

Even fellow commentator Daniela Elser chimed in, in agreement and claimed that it appears time for the Cambridge’s to go on the offensive against and nip the growing popularity contest in the bud.

She said, “There is now something of a philanthropic land grab going on, with the royal house and the breakaway state of Sussex now both laying claim to similar ground. Harry and Meghan face being forced into a protracted PR battle with the royal house.”