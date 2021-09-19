 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly looking to ‘strike back’ against the looming popularity contest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly setting up.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe.

During his interview with Express, he highlighted the couple’s growing frustration with the popularity contest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is allegedly brewing against them.

He was also quoted saying, “Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest.”

“They will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them.”

Even fellow commentator Daniela Elser chimed in, in agreement and claimed that it appears time for the Cambridge’s to go on the offensive against and nip the growing popularity contest in the bud.

She said, “There is now something of a philanthropic land grab going on, with the royal house and the breakaway state of Sussex now both laying claim to similar ground. Harry and Meghan face being forced into a protracted PR battle with the royal house.”

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline
Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber
Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand
Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy
Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report
Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees

Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears

Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears
New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire

New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire
John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

Latest

view all