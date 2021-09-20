Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber mesmerised fans as she showed off her bikini body in vacation snaps from Jamaica with husband Justin Bieber.

The 24-year-old model didn't let a downpour of rain ruin her fun, or her cocktail, while flaunting her incredibly fit figure while having fun with the Canadian singer.

In one of the pictures, the fashionista perched on a patio while clad in shredded jeans and a black scarf halter top.



The new steamy snaps come after Hailey defended the 27-year-old Canadian crooner's seemingly aggressive behavior towards her while appearing on 4D with Demi Lovato last Friday.

'There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together. It's so far from the truth, and it's the complete and utter opposite,' the Superga brand ambassador said of Justin.

'I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, "Huh?"'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the best celebrity couples who never shy sharing their personal and love life with their fans and admirers.