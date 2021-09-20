 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline

Scott Disick was seen outing with his and Kourtney Kardashian's children in Las Vegas after being 'dumped' by Amelia Hamlin.

The newly single playboy tired to find comfort in kids (Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six) as he took them to attend the opening of The Sugar Factory. 

The 38-year-old reality star,  who shares his kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, was looking dashing in a white jumper and dark green trousers.

The father-of-three also sported a pair of white trainers for the outing while he wore his hair slicked back. 

It emerged earlier this month that Amelia split from Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott over his stupidity of sharing shameful post regarding his ex Kourtney. Amelia Hamline and Scott Disick  were first romantically linked in October last year.

Scott Disick also sported a pair of white trainers for the outing while he wore his hair slicked back.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber
Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand
Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy
Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes

Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes
Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees

Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears

Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears
New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire

New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire
John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

Latest

view all