Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline

Scott Disick was seen outing with his and Kourtney Kardashian's children in Las Vegas after being 'dumped' by Amelia Hamlin.

The newly single playboy tired to find comfort in kids (Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six) as he took them to attend the opening of The Sugar Factory.

The 38-year-old reality star, who shares his kids with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, was looking dashing in a white jumper and dark green trousers.

The father-of-three also sported a pair of white trainers for the outing while he wore his hair slicked back.

It emerged earlier this month that Amelia split from Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott over his stupidity of sharing shameful post regarding his ex Kourtney. Amelia Hamline and Scott Disick were first romantically linked in October last year.



