Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda gives fans first glimpse of her granddaughter Khai Malik

Yolanda Hadid mesmerised fans as she shared pictures of her granddaughter Khai Hadid Malik to celebrate her first birthday at home.

Khai, who turned one on September 19, is the baby of model Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik, and she rarely makes any kind of appearance on social media or in paparazzi images.

The collection of images showed Khai with her grandma on what looks like a farm celebrating the toddler's first birthday.

Yolanda wrote a heartfelt note: “Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai….”No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!!”

In the picture, one-year-old Khai is seen helping Yolanda feed a baby cow, Gigi Hadid does not seem to share the look or image very public about not wanting her daughter to have a public image before she even understands what that means. In July this year, she posted an open letter to photographers everywhere about taking pictures of kids.

