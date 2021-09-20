 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda gives fans first glimpse of her granddaughter Khai Malik

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Gigi Hadids mom Yolanda gives fans first glimpse of her granddaughter Khai Malik

Yolanda Hadid mesmerised fans as she shared pictures of her granddaughter Khai Hadid Malik to celebrate her first birthday at home. 

Khai, who turned one on September 19, is the baby of model Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik, and she rarely makes any kind of appearance on social media or in paparazzi images. 

The collection of images showed Khai with her grandma on what looks like a farm celebrating the toddler's first birthday.

Yolanda wrote a heartfelt note: “Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai….”No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday. Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!!”

In the picture, one-year-old Khai is seen helping Yolanda feed a baby cow, Gigi Hadid does not seem to  share the look or image very public about not wanting her daughter to have a public image before she even understands what that means. In July this year, she posted an open letter to photographers everywhere about taking pictures of kids.

More From Entertainment:

From Jason Sudeikis to Olivia Colman: Key winners at the 2021 Emmy Awards

From Jason Sudeikis to Olivia Colman: Key winners at the 2021 Emmy Awards
Josh O’Connor wins best drama actor Emmy for Prince Charles role in ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Connor wins best drama actor Emmy for Prince Charles role in ‘The Crown’
Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to launch a 'strike back' after Meghan and Harry's achievement

Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to launch a 'strike back' after Meghan and Harry's achievement
Bella Hadid shares sweet birthday tribute to Gigi and Zayn Malik's little angel Khai

Bella Hadid shares sweet birthday tribute to Gigi and Zayn Malik's little angel Khai
Television's A-list returns to the Emmys red carpet in high style

Television's A-list returns to the Emmys red carpet in high style
Khloe Kardashian turns the heat up as she rocks see-through net dress

Khloe Kardashian turns the heat up as she rocks see-through net dress

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline
Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber
Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand
Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

Latest

view all