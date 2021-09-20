Josh O’Connor wins best drama actor Emmy for Prince Charles role in ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Connor was in a state of shock as he admitted to being “an absolute wreck" after winning

British actor Josh O’Connor scooped the best actor Emmy for his portrayal of Prince Charles in the hit British royal drama The Crown in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Accepting the award on stage, O’Connor was in a state of shock as he admitted to being “an absolute wreck.”

“Thank you so much for this. That is the first line. Making The Crown has been the most rewarding two years of my life. And the cast and crew our producers and all the brilliant directors, you made the show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you," O'Connor said as he accepted the award.

“Emma Corrin, you are a force of nature, I love you very much… Thanks to my mum, my dad, my brothers, my beautiful girlfriend for putting up the ca chaos of this career that I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of,” he went on to say.

“Finally my grandparents, my grandmother who passed a few months ago and my grandfather Peter O’Connor who hopefully watch this in the morning, your kindness and loyalty has been the greatest gift. Thank you so much,” he added.