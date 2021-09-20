Meghan and Harry, 'The Crown' roasted during Emmys opening monologue

The awards' host took a jibe at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as well as royal drama 'The Crown'

The Emmy awards honoured the who's who of the TV industry in a glitzy event in Los Angeles on Sunday.



Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the awards' night opening monologue seemed to take a jibe at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as well as royal drama The Crown.

Rapping his was through the monologue, Cedric cracked jokes on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey interview.

Touching on the couple's revelation about how a royal made remarks about baby Archie's skin colour, Cedric said, "Little Archie they need little Archie. I mean Charles can’t dance who else gonna teach them how to TikTok?"

Earlier, he started off by calling The Crown a "great show" and how it’s "embarrassing to the real monarchy".

"[Prince Harry] renounced his thrown quicker than Eddie Murphy did in Coming to America," Cedric quipped.