Monday Sep 20 2021
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry missed the Emmy Awards 2021?

Monday Sep 20, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, losing out on the award, also gave the ceremony a miss

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not attend the Emmy Awards 2021 despite their interview having a nomination in the category of 'Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special' at Sunday's Emmy Awards 2021.

According to Elle, this could be because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that the two are on parental leave after welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana in June.

Earlier, while shedding some light about Lili and their oldest son Archie's personalities at the WellChild Awards in London, Harry said that the two are quite different.

He told a guest, via Hello!, that Lili has a calm temperament.

“We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," Harry revealed in June.

