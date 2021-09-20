Queen Elizabeth ‘not keen’ over Prince Charles’ plans for Buckingham museum

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘not keen’ with Prince Charles’ plans to transform the “family home” into a museum for tourists.



This claim’s been made by royal commentator Neil Sean and during his interview with Express UK, he was quoted saying, “This will not be happening anytime soon, particularly while we still have our gracious Majesty the Queen with us.”

“She's not very keen on that particular idea and believes of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts.”

“Her Majesty the Queen will go between Windsor Castle, which she considers her main London base, and spending two to four days a week also out at the re-renovated Buckingham Palace.”

Before concluding Mr Sean admitted, “So for now, whatever you're reading, it doesn't look like Prince Charles is going to be getting his own way anytime soon.”