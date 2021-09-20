 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘not keen’ over Prince Charles’ plans for Buckingham museum

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘not keen’ with Prince Charles’ plans to transform the “family home” into a museum for tourists.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator Neil Sean and during his interview with Express UK, he was quoted saying, “This will not be happening anytime soon, particularly while we still have our gracious Majesty the Queen with us.”

“She's not very keen on that particular idea and believes of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts.”

“Her Majesty the Queen will go between Windsor Castle, which she considers her main London base, and spending two to four days a week also out at the re-renovated Buckingham Palace.”

Before concluding Mr Sean admitted, “So for now, whatever you're reading, it doesn't look like Prince Charles is going to be getting his own way anytime soon.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet

BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet
Jennifer Aniston weighs in on former side hustles: ‘I needed the money’

Jennifer Aniston weighs in on former side hustles: ‘I needed the money’
Photos: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates birthday with a retro-themed event

Photos: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates birthday with a retro-themed event
Duchess Camilla ‘‘couldn’t move from bed’ on wedding day to Prince Charles: report

Duchess Camilla ‘‘couldn’t move from bed’ on wedding day to Prince Charles: report
Adele makes relationship with Rich Paul Instagram official

Adele makes relationship with Rich Paul Instagram official
Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child

Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry missed the Emmy Awards 2021?

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry missed the Emmy Awards 2021?

'Shang-Chi' set to lead for third weekend as 'Free Guy' takes no. 2 spot

'Shang-Chi' set to lead for third weekend as 'Free Guy' takes no. 2 spot
Seth Rogen takes comedic dig at Emmys 2021 Covid-19 protocols

Seth Rogen takes comedic dig at Emmys 2021 Covid-19 protocols

Scuffle breaks out at Olivia Rodrigo's iHeartRadio Music Festival concert

Scuffle breaks out at Olivia Rodrigo's iHeartRadio Music Festival concert
Rosie Gabrielle shares a video of her solo tour to tell the world Pakistan is ‘safe’

Rosie Gabrielle shares a video of her solo tour to tell the world Pakistan is ‘safe’
Queen firmly against Charles' plan to turn Buckingham Palace into museum

Queen firmly against Charles' plan to turn Buckingham Palace into museum

Latest

view all